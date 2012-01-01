Syften is an advanced social media monitoring tool specially designed to help startups track and respond to online mentions about their companies.

Using Syften, startups can better understand their customers’ or prospective customers’ needs and engage with communities most relevant to their business.

The brainchild of solopreneur Michal Mazurek, Syften began life as a script he wrote to notify him whenever someone mentioned a particular phrase on Reddit.