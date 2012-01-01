Syften sells everywhere without worrying about sales tax
190+
Sales tax jurisdictions unlocked
Syften is an advanced social media monitoring tool specially designed to help startups track and respond to online mentions about their companies.
Using Syften, startups can better understand their customers’ or prospective customers’ needs and engage with communities most relevant to their business.
The brainchild of solopreneur Michal Mazurek, Syften began life as a script he wrote to notify him whenever someone mentioned a particular phrase on Reddit.
Today, companies all over the world use Syften.
The challenge
Single handedly running a globally-used product like Syften is no easy feat. It requires Michal to manage everything from product development to customer care. Adding the complexity of global payments and international sales tax into the mix was too much for him to handle by himself.
On top of this, the administrative burden that came with managing invoices and refunds manually in Poland’s complex tax system was overwhelming.
Michal realized he needed a solution that would take the complexity of payments, billing, tax, and refunds off his hands so that he could focus on what matters most to his business: Improving his product while increasing efficiency and profitability.
The Solution
Michal began searching the market for a solution, but quickly found there to be an overwhelming number of tools and services.
After doing additional research, Michal came across a Paddle article explaining the Merchant of Record (MoR) model and why businesses should use this for international payments and sales tax.
Michal shortlisted two companies, one of which was Paddle.
Paddle, however, was very transparent about its pricing structure. Even compared to a PSP like Stripe, Paddle’s all-in pricing was more effective when factoring in all the services included.
Michal was also impressed with the support he received from the Paddle team.
The results
Syften has now been using Paddle for six years – with great results.
Time back to focus on evolving Syften
Paddle has automated all aspects of Syften’s payments management, including billing, tax compliance, and refunds. This has given Michal the time he needs to focus on growing his business.
Boost in revenue with add-ons and new pricing
Using Paddle, Michal has experimented with new pricing and easily introduced paid add-ons to the product that help the company better serve its customers and bring in additional revenue.
Data-driven decisions with ProfitWell Metrics
Using ProfitWell Metrics, Michal has a greater understanding of KPIs including customer churn and lifetime value which has helped the company decide how much to spend on customer acquisition.
The future
In the months and years to come, Michal anticipates further leveraging Paddle’s advanced capabilities, including multi-line subscriptions, enhanced add-on pricing, and involuntary churn recovery through Retain.
Take the headache out of growing your software business
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing