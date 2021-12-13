You are invited to our first Paddle User Group 💛
This exclusive event will be hosted by our Chief Customer Officer, Rob Fletcher, who is very excited to meet you. You will also get an opportunity to spend time with our product leadership team and hear updates on what you can expect from Paddle in the coming months.
3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am EST
September 28th, 3pm BST
Duration 1hr 30mins
You will:
- Learn how changes to the Paddle + ProfitWell team will benefit you.
- Gain a sneak peek at the overhauled Paddle platform (coming later this year) and roadmap.
- Join a live Q&A with Rob Fletcher (Chief Customer Officer) and Facu Chamut (Chief Product Officer).
- Be able to ask the team anything.
If you have questions or requests, please reach out to your Customer Success Manager