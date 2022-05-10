We’ve raised $200m to supercharge SaaS companies’ global growth

Today, we’re excited to announce our $200m in Series D financing at a valuation of $1.4bn – making Paddle the UK’s latest unicorn.

The round was led by KKR, a leading global investment firm, with participation from our existing investors FTV Capital, 83North, Notion Capital, Kindred Capital and debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank, and brings the total we’ve raised to date to $293m.

2021 was a fantastic year for us, but we are only just getting started. We exist to help SaaS businesses overcome the operational challenges that arise when scaling; from handling subscriptions management or tax compliance to localizing payment options in every market. We have big plans for 2022 and beyond and we’re delighted to have the backing of so many fantastic investors who all share our vision.