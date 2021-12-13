Paddle + ProfitwellJoining forces to create the complete payments infrastructure  Read more

Paddle acquires ProfitWell

The "done for you" approach to SaaS payments, billing, and growth

A shared mission

Run and grow your SaaS business, automatically

Paddle and ProfitWell have always had a common goal: To help software companies grow faster and more efficiently by taking care of operational and financial hurdles – the kind that burn resources and hold back growth.

As one team and one platform, we accelerate our ability to free SaaS businesses from back-office admin to focus on more important things, like their products, their teams, and their customers.

A word from Christian Owens, Paddle CEO
Christian Ownes and Patrick Campbell discuss the ins and outs of merging businesses

We kept the cameras rolling to capture the highs and lows of the acquisition process...

We Sign Tomorrow documentary logo

Inside a Tech Acquisition

Watch the trailer

About ProfitWell

For forward thinking recurring revenue businesses who value growth, ProfitWell provides industry standard BI solutions that improve your retention and monetization automatically through unmatched subscription intelligence.

Discover ProfitWell’s products

Get real-time subscription metrics

Get powerful, out-of-the-box features helping you track your subscription growth in real-time.

Sign up for Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics

FAQs

Who is ProfitWell and what do they do?
Why are ProfitWell and Paddle joining forces?
Does this acquisition change Paddle’s goals?
How does acquiring ProfitWell accelerate Paddle’s mission?
How does this affect Paddle customers?
Where does ProfitWell operate?
Where can I find out more?