Paddle acquires ProfitWell

This is the next step in Paddle’s mission to make running and growing a subscription business automatic.

By integrating ProfitWell’s industry-renowned free financial metrics, as well as their pricing and retention software, subscription businesses will now be able to plug into Paddle and have their taxes, payments, billing, reporting, retention, and pricing all done for them. Together the combined business will use this “do it for you” attitude to capitalize on the new wave of software that focuses on just taking care of the problem instead of giving tools to solve it, allowing subscription businesses the bandwidth to focus on what’s important - their product, team, and customer.

Beyond the strategic rationale for the acquisition, we also saw alignment in terms of company size/stage and culture. Both sides have been impressed with the Executive and Senior Leadership teams and have already built great relationships as part of the acquisition process.