What's this session about:

Investors and SaaS executives are getting hit with scary news and stock market volatility, causing many to replan the next 24 months.

The global issues, such as Russia invading Ukraine, inflation, and interest rate rises, all have a direct impact on the SaaS startup world. The implications are less available capital, lower valuation multiples, and a focus on efficiency rather than growth at all costs.

Join us as we hear from Todd Gardner, founder of SaaS Capital and thought leader in SaaS Valuation, Danielle Keeven, VP of Finance at Paddle, and Emilie Bierschenk, VP of DG at Paddle as they discuss tactical ways of rethinking your business plan in the market slowdown.