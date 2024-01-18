ProfitWell Metrics
Sync ProfitWell Metrics data with Intercom
- Category ProfitWell Metrics
Subscription revenue data
- Docs Documentation
- Maintained by Paddle
Send customer and revenue data from ProfitWell Metrics to your favourite CRM tool - Intercom.
- No-code integrations, get connected in just a few clicks.
- Have all your subscription data cleaned and synced to Intercom, including MRR, plans, subscription plan status, and so on. See all the properties you can sync here.
- Configure data to have it shown in your Customer Details panel.
- Filter and route conversations by subscription plan, price point, trial/churn status, and more.
- It's completely free!
Get started with ProfitWell Metrics for free today
Keep your finger on the pulse of your subscription business, with revenue reporting that updates in real time - 100% free