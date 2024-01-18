WebinarUnpack the hidden costs of fragmented SaaS billing - Nov 29th   Join us
Sync ProfitWell Metrics data with Intercom

  ProfitWell Metrics
    Subscription revenue data
Connect Intercom with Metrics

Send customer and revenue data from ProfitWell Metrics to your favourite CRM tool - Intercom.

  • No-code integrations, get connected in just a few clicks.
  • Have all your subscription data cleaned and synced to Intercom, including MRR, plans, subscription plan status, and so on. See all the properties you can sync here.
  • Configure data to have it shown in your Customer Details panel.
  • Filter and route conversations by subscription plan, price point, trial/churn status, and more.
  • It's completely free!

