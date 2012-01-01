Need more help?

Here is a breakdown of data pushed from ProfitWell into Intercom (for associated Customer and Company, if available).

Customer ID: This unique ID matches the ID from your subscription management solution, or the one you assigned yourself.

This unique ID matches the ID from your subscription management solution, or the one you assigned yourself. First Name: First name will be pulled from FullContact by ProfitWell if the data exists.

First name will be pulled from FullContact by ProfitWell if the data exists. Last Name: Last name will be pulled from FullContact by ProfitWell if the data exists.

Last name will be pulled from FullContact by ProfitWell if the data exists. MRR: Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of each existing customer will be synced from ProfitWell into Intercom, in the designated display currency. (note: within Intercom, it will be an unformatted number unless you "edit property" and change it to "Currency" format).

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of each existing customer will be synced from ProfitWell into Intercom, in the designated display currency. (note: within Intercom, it will be an unformatted number unless you "edit property" and change it to "Currency" format). Plans: Subscription plans of all customers will be synced with Intercom from ProfitWell through the live data feed.

Subscription plans of all customers will be synced with Intercom from ProfitWell through the live data feed. Status: Subscription plan status of all customers will be displayed in one of the following forms: active, trialing, cancelled, churned_trial, churned_voluntary, churned_delinquent.

Subscription plan status of all customers will be displayed in one of the following forms: active, trialing, cancelled, churned_trial, churned_voluntary, churned_delinquent. Created On: The date a user was originally created; it may not necessarily represent the first instance of a paying transaction (e.g. individuals on trials also count as users).

The date a user was originally created; it may not necessarily represent the first instance of a paying transaction (e.g. individuals on trials also count as users). Activated On: The date a user becomes an actively paying customer, as reflected through the billing system.

The date a user becomes an actively paying customer, as reflected through the billing system. Churned On: The date of a customer's most recent churn; it represents the end of the final billing cycle after a customer cancels.

The date of a customer's most recent churn; it represents the end of the final billing cycle after a customer cancels. Engagement : The quartile of customer activity, based on the total number of logins within the last 30 days.

: The quartile of customer activity, based on the total number of logins within the last 30 days. Total Spend: The total revenue a customer has paid you in his/her lifetime (includes recurring revenue, along with one-time payments, etc.- essentially cash flow)

Notes:

This integration maps customer data properties to both the customer and company level, if known. If customer email within ProfitWell matches the customer email within Intercom, then the available data will be successfully matched and pushed through to customer and company details.

Email is pulled directly into your Intercom account: When an email is updated within ProfitWell, it will sync with Intercom and connect with the associated customer; this data may possibly be null, non-unique, or incorrect depending on the fields filled out. If you aren't seeing ProfitWell data loading for a certain customer, then it is likely that the email is not connected to any Intercom contact.

If ProfitWell doesn't find an existing customer under the same email in Intercom, then ProfitWell will add a new customer to Intercom. ProfitWell RevConnect will alter your existing and new records in Intercom. Please note that if you are on a paid tier based on People Reached, this integration sync could potentially increase the total number of customers stored inside of Intercom that you may be reaching.