Whether you’re selling into India or out of it, three things decide how much of that you keep: how customers pay, what they pay, and the rules you follow.

Most customers in India don’t reach for a card. They reach for UPI, which handles 86% of the country’s digital transactions. Add rupee pricing, and your checkout feels local. And when a payment does fail, it’s usually something small, like an expired card. That’s fixable, with the right approach.

Selling from India flips the problem. Every new market brings its own payment providers, tax rules, and compliance requirements. And if you sell apps into the US, recent court rulings let you send customers to a web checkout and pay lower fees than the App Store.

The opportunity is huge, but it’s a lot to manage on your own.

Our free guide shows you how to handle all of it.

Download and learn how to: