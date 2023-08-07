Paddle Forward Webinar Terms and Conditions

This prize giveaway is organised and managed by Paddle.com Marked Ltd (“Paddle”, “we”, “us” and “our”), whose registered office address is at Judd House, 18-29 Mora Street, London, EC1V 8BT, UK. The prize giveaway is free to enter and by entering this prize giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”).

Entering the Prize Giveaway

This prize giveaway shall be held during the Paddle Forward Webinar on 8 August 2023 (the “Event”). The Event shall be accessible via a URL provided to you by Paddle via email, ahead of the Event. All individuals who attend the Event (“Attendees”) are eligible to receive the prize giveaway subject to the terms and conditions below. In entering the prize giveaway, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win. To be eligible for the prize giveaway, Attendees must engage in the Event by (i) asking questions, and/or (ii) providing comments throughout the duration of the Event (“Engagements” or “Engaging”). The minimum number of Engagements required to enter the prize giveaway is one (1) Engagement. Multiple Engagements shall not constitute multiple entries, and Engaging alone shall not entitle Attendees to a prize. A maximum of three (3) winners shall be selected based on the Engagements during the Event. The winner(s) shall be selected based on the quality of their Engagement(s) throughout the Event, as determined by Paddle’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Davies, in his sole discretion, or by a Paddle employee, otherwise authorised to represent Paddle. Paddle’s decision regarding any aspect of the prize giveaway, including without limitation the selection of the winner(s), is final and binding, and no further correspondence shall be entered into in respect of it.

The Prize

Each winner of the prize giveaway shall receive one pair of trainers, customised by the winner(s) on ‘Nike By You’ (www.nike.com/gb/nike-by-you), to a maximum value of £200.00 (the “Prize”), plus the cost of delivery. The winner(s) shall be required to send their ‘Nike By You’ designs to marketing@paddle.com within seven (7) days of accepting the Prize, or risk forfeiting the Prize. Upon receipt of the ‘Nike By You’ design(s), subject to clause 13 below, Paddle shall procure the Prize and send it to the winner(s) by post. Paddle is entitled to refuse a design if, in its sole discretion, it reasonably believes the design to be offensive and/or inappropriate. In the event of such refusal, Paddle in its sole discretion may permit one (1) more design to be submitted by the winner(s), after which the Prize shall be forfeited. The Prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and no cash alternative shall be offered. Paddle reserves the right to replace the Prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the control of Paddle make it necessary to do so. Paddle’s use of particular brands or vendors as prizes does not imply any affiliation with, or endorsement of, such brands or vendors.

Announcement of Winner(s) and Delivery of Prize

The winner(s) shall be announced at the conclusion of the Event. The winner(s) shall be required to accept the Prize immediately after being notified. If the Prize is not accepted immediately after notification, then the winner’s Prize shall be forfeited and Paddle shall be entitled to select another winner. If a winner rejects the Prize, or the entry is invalid or in breach of these Terms and Conditions, the winner’s Prize shall be forfeited and Paddle shall be entitled to select another winner. The Prize shall be delivered to the address nominated by the winner(s) to Paddle. Please allow up to two (2) months for delivery of the Prize.

Data Protection and Publicity

Paddle shall process any personal information you supply as part of your registration for the Event, and otherwise for the entry of the prize giveaway, in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. By entering into this prize giveaway, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your personal information in order to process, and contact you about, your entry. As part of the promotion of the prize giveaway Paddle may feature your entry as part of its marketing copy. You may revoke consent to the use of any identifying information at any time via email at marketing@paddle.com.

Limitation of Liability

Paddle does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any Attendees as a result of either entering the prize giveaway, being selected for, and receiving the Prize, or otherwise by their Engagements during the Event. Save that Paddle does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence. Paddle shall not provide any form of practical or IT support for this Prize. On receipt of the Prize, all responsibilities relating to warranty and the Prize itself shall be borne by the winner.

General