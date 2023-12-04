Press for Paddle - Prize Giveaway
This ‘Press for Paddle’ prize giveaway is organised and managed by Paddle.com Market Ltd (“Paddle”, “we”, “us” and/or “our”), whose registered office address is at Judd House, 18-29 Mora Street, London, EC1V 8BT, UK. The prize giveaway is free to enter, and by entering you are agreeing to these terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”)
Entering the Prize Giveaway
- As part of Paddle’s ‘Press for Paddle’ campaign, we will be posting five (5) Press for Paddle campaign videos (“Press for Paddle Posts”) to our LinkedIn page (found at https://uk.linkedin.com/company/paddle).
- The prize giveaway is open to entrants over 18 years of age (Paddle staff members are excluded from the giveaway).
- To be eligible for the prize giveaway, simply:
a. be within the first ten (10) individuals to comment on our Press for Paddle Posts, and
b. be following Paddle on LinkedIn.
- A maximum of one entry per individual is permitted. Any attempt to enter the prize giveaway more than once will result in all entries of that particular individual being immediately disqualified and removed from the prize giveaway.
- For the avoidance of doubt, where winners are selected from one Press for Paddle Post, any comment from those winners on any subsequent Press for Paddle Post shall not be entered.
- A maximum of ten (10) winners will be selected for each Press for Paddle Post.
- In entering the prize giveaway, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.
- The prize giveaway is free to enter subject to the conditions set out below.
- Paddle will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.
- Paddle will not accept comments which are either considered as poor quality, profane and/or demonstrating a lack of attention/care, to be decided in Paddle’s sole discretion.
The Prize
- Each winner shall receive one (1) voucher up to a maximum value of $50 for specific services (“Voucher”). Winner(s) shall have the option to choose one (1) Voucher from URL provided to you by Paddle via email, or direct message on LinkedIn, after winners have been chosen.
- Paddle’s use of particular brands or vendors as prizes does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of such brands or vendors.
- The Voucher is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.
- We reserve the right to substitute prizes with another prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond our control make it necessary to do so.
- The decision of Paddle regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
Announcement of Winner(s) and Delivery of Prize
- The winner(s) will be notified within seven (7) business days following the publishing of each Press for Paddle Post.
- The winner(s) will be required to claim their prize within ten (10) days of notification. If the prize is not accepted within such time frame, then the prize shall be forfeited.
- If a winner rejects the Prize, or the entry is invalid or in breach of these Terms and Conditions, the winner’s Prize shall be forfeited.
- The prize shall be delivered to the email address nominated by the winner(s) to Paddle.
- Please allow two (2) weeks for delivery of the prize.
Data Protection and Publicity
- Paddle shall process any personal information you supply as part of your entry of the prize giveaway, in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and in accordance with applicable data protection legislation.
- By entering into this prize giveaway, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your personal information in order to process, and contact you about, your entry.
- As part of the promotion of the prize giveaway Paddle may feature your entry as part of its marketing copy. You may revoke consent to the use of any identifying information at any time via email at marketing@paddle.com.
Limitation of Liability
- Paddle does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any Attendees as a result of either entering the prize giveaway, being selected for, and receiving the Prize, or otherwise by their Engagements during the Event. Save that Paddle does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.
- Paddle shall not provide any form of practical or IT support for this Prize. On receipt of the Prize, all responsibilities relating to warranty and the Prize itself shall be borne by the winner.
General
- Paddle reserves the right to cancel the prize giveaway or amend these Terms and Conditions at any time, without prior notice.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of England, and each party irrevocably agrees that the courts of England shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms and Conditions, or their subject matter or formation.