Prize Draw Terms and Conditions
- By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw terms and conditions.
- The prize draw is being run by Paddle.com Inc and its related entities and subsidiaries (together, “Paddle”, “we”, “us” and “our”).
TO ENTER
- The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age (Paddle staff members are excluded from the draw).
- In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.
- A maximum of one entry per individual is permitted. Any attempts to complete the survey multiple times will result in all entries of that particular individual being immediately disqualified and removed from the particular prize draw the survey relates to.
- The prize draw is free to enter subject to the conditions set out below.
HOW TO ENTER
- The prize draw will include those currently on our mailing list and who have completed the survey by the appropriate timeframe specified in the email circulated to them. Entries after that time and date will not be included in the draw.
- To enter the prize draw simply complete the survey distributed to you via email through our mailing list by the specified timeframe.
- Paddle will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.
- Paddle will not accept survey responses for the prize draw which are either considered as poor quality, profane and/or demonstrating a lack of attention/care.
THE PRIZE
- The prize will be specified in the email circulated to you in respect of the particular survey you have completed.
- Paddle’s use of particular brands or vendors as prizes does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of such brands or vendors.
- The winner will be drawn at random.
- The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.
- We reserve the right to substitute prizes with another prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond our control make it necessary to do so.
- The decision of Paddle regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
- The winner will be notified within 7 business days after the date specified in the email circulated to you in respect of the particular survey you have filled out via the email provided. The winner will be required to claim their prize via email with the appropriate vendor within the applicable timeframe of the particular prize in accordance with the vendor’s terms and conditions. Paddle shall not accept any responsibility for the failure of a winner to claim their prize within the appropriate time frame specified by the vendor.
RECEIPT OF THE PRIZE
- Please allow 14 days for delivery of the prize or alternative collection or delivery arrangements may be made through mutual agreement (as the case may be in respect of the prize in question).
DATA PROTECTION AND PUBLICITY
- You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Paddle for the purposes of administering the prize draw, and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.
- All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting us at pw_customerresearch@paddle.com.
- The winner agrees to the release of their first name and place of work to any other prize draw participants if requested via Paddle.
- All personal information shall be used in accordance with Paddle’s Privacy Notice available here: https://www.paddle.com/legal/privacy
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
- Paddle does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Paddle does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.
- Paddle does not provide any form of practical or IT support for this prize. On receipt, all responsibilities relating to warranty and the product are that of the prize winner.
GENERAL
- Paddle reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.
- The prize draw and these terms and conditions will be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of the State of New York.
- Each party irrevocably agrees that the Federal and State courts located in New York shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim (including non-contractual disputes or claims) arising out of or in connection with this agreement or its subject matter or formation.