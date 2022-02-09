Features

Reporting

Get a single source of revenue truth with data on checkout, invoicing, and subscriptions in one place.

get a single source of revenue truth
Real-time reporting on every payment

Straight from the source, straight away. As all checkout, invoicing, and subscriptions are handled by Paddle, you can use reliable real-time data to report on your performance.

Straight from the source

Pull data from our secure webhooks or APIs as it happens.

Quickly export reports

Filter and download reports from the Paddle dashboard for quick, insightful analysis.

SaaS dashboards

Visualize your subscription revenue across different regions and time frames. 

Bespoke insights

Get in-depth analysis from our in-house SaaS experts when using our premium Advisory service.

The SaaS insights you need

All your net revenue retention data in one place. Paddle’s performance dashboards and downloadable reports help you track your acquisition, recurring revenue, customer churn, retention, and expansion.

Stop combining data from multiple tools

Faster financial and management reporting. By using Paddle for all software sales – whether self-serve or sales-assisted – you avoid wasting time merging data from multiple platforms, reconciling values, and fixing issues. 

