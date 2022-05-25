We’ve acquired ProfitWell. Together, we’ll help run and grow subscription businesses automatically.

Just off the back of our Series D fundraise, we’ve got some more news. Today, we’re thrilled to share that we have acquired ProfitWell, the leading provider of subscription metrics and retention software.

The deal - valued at over $200m in cash and equity - is the next step in our mission to remove the barriers to growth for SaaS companies around the world.

By integrating ProfitWell’s industry-renowned free financial metrics, as well as its pricing and retention software, subscription businesses will now be able to plug into Paddle and have their taxes, payments, billing, reporting, retention, and pricing all done for them. Together, we will use this “do it for you” approach to capitalize on the new wave of software that focuses on taking care of the problem instead of providing the tools to solve it, allowing subscription businesses the bandwidth to focus on what’s important - their product, team, and customer.