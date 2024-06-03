WebinarUnlocking growth outside the US - 24 July   Join us
ProfitWell Metrics

All your SaaS & subscription reporting, 100% free

Join the more than 34,000 SaaS subscription companies using ProfitWell Metrics for accurate, real-time subscription reporting.

Focus on SaaS metrics that matter most, in real time

Sales & marketing

Monitor new sales and trial conversions against your goals.

User engagement

Track activity levels, compare user engagement by plan, and know who's at risk of churn.

Revenue

Track new sales, upsells, and retention in one dashboard.

Retention

Know your churn rate and identify where churn is coming from.

More than SaaS reporting

Out-of-the-box reports

Get pre-built reports and dashboards on sales and marketing, user engagement and retention. Built for teams of all sizes, Metrics makes analytics easy.

SaaS benchmarks

Used by over 34,000 SaaS and subscription companies, find out how your growth rate and unit economics compare to other businesses of your size and price point.

Works with your tech stack

Sync subscription revenue data. Get real time notifications via Slack or email. Sync revenue data to Drift, HubSpot and Intercom for marketing automation.

Get started with ProfitWell Metrics for free today

Keep your finger on the pulse of your subscription business, with revenue reporting that updates in real time - 100% free

Get startedExplore demo