When usage grows, your revenue should too

AI has changed the monetization playbook for your business.

With flat-rate pricing, your AI costs grow as buyers use your product more. The buyers who love it most can quickly become your least profitable, and your margins take the hit.

Paddle’s native usage-based billing fixes that.

Usage-based billing lets you add prepaid or included usage to your subscriptions without building it yourself.

That means your revenue can keep pace with what your buyers use while we handle the complexity of selling globally.

Usage-based billing means you can:

Set allowances that fit your value: Choose what each plan includes, based on what your buyers get and what it costs you to serve them.

Run usage alongside your subscriptions: Prepaid or included usage sits in the same place as your subscriptions, all in Paddle.

Decide what happens at the limit: Choose how your plans respond when your buyer reaches their allowance.

Show your buyers where they stand: They can see what they've used and what's left.

Join the waitlist and be among the first to try native usage-based billing. Alternatively, you can run usage-based models today through integrations with specialist platforms.