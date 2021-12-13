Choosing the right Stripe alternative

Five reasons why SaaS businesses look for an alternative to Stripe

At Paddle, we speak to 80-100 SaaS executives each month who are looking for alternatives to Stripe for various different reasons.

We’re also in the market for payment gateways to integrate and optimize with our own payments infrastructure package. We use multiple payment gateways and acquiring banks on our backend, so we’re constantly evaluating them for top-performing platforms too. You could say we do our research. 🤓

Between our engineering team's complaints about integrating Stripe and the insights we've gleaned from sales conversations, here's the lowdown on the five main reasons SaaS companies look for alternatives to Stripe:

1) The full developer experience becomes very challenging

Despite having great APIs, this is the top-cited challenge we hear from SaaS founders and executives. Why? Stripe is only one layer in your payments infrastructure, that being the payment gateway. Like we mentioned above, it’s not a complete solution.

Because of this, you’ll need to integrate and maintain supporting tooling for subscriptions, taxes, invoicing and SaaS metrics - the full “Stripe stack”. Or build your own.

We often come across two particular examples of where this gets annoying. The first is managing reliable SaaS metrics, which requires payments, subscriptions, and reporting all being perfectly in sync. The second is integrating sales tax tooling. This is something that needs deep integration into every transaction with country, product, and customer-level data all together.

You can see why this can get challenging.

Stripe also prevents you from integrating common payment methods like PayPal (as they are direct competitors). To support PayPal with a Stripe stack, you’ll need to replicate all your infrastructure elsewhere. 😱

As you can imagine, this all increases the scope of integration, implementation, and maintenance. This translates into more engineering and finance time and resources being needed (and ultimately taken away from building and growing the product itself).

Without tight integration, we hear about second-order effects: High levels of support tickets as customers can’t change their subscriptions and higher churn due to failing payments.

Stripe’s lack of support function doesn’t make that process any easier either - their account management is limited to much larger sellers. We hear responses from Stripe are often slow with generic answers (like links to docs or pages) - less than ideal when you are trying to resolve issues and smooth out any billing infrastructure issues as quickly as possible.

2) It’s not as simple as their “out of the box” model suggests

There are two types of Stripe users: the one that wants to get going as quickly as possible with the least effort involved, and the one who wants to drive the highest performance from their payments to maximize revenue.

For those that want a quick and easy job, Stripe APIs make that possible. But those seeking the highest possible performance for their payments will need to do some additional work to their “out of the box” Stripe accounts. Sorry engineering teams.

For the teams managing payments at Uber, Netflix, Paddle, and others, Stripe isn’t a turnkey solution that drives the maximum revenue from day one. Instead, it’s a tool that needs careful integration, optimization, and iteration to earn those extra percentage points in performance.

In software businesses in particular, engineering resources are already pulled pretty tight, making the second option a little more difficult to fulfil.

This means most Stripe SaaS users are underperforming and leaving revenue on the table. We see this surface in a few areas, including international payment failure and with false fraud flagging. Not something a CEO (or anyone in the business) wants to see.

If you’re based in the US but have customers trying to pay globally, Stripe is sending your (relatively unknown) company through to your customer’s banks via intermediary banks that have little or no trading history with you. This leads to declines, particularly “do not honor” (a generic bank decline), as banks are very sensitive to losing any money to fraudulent transactions.

All this tends to lead SaaS executives to explore alternative or supplementary payment gateways. More on whether that’s a good idea later.

3) Limits placed on executing SaaS growth strategies

With Stripe, every go-to-market project becomes an engineering project.

SaaS growth is driven by product strategy and go-to-market strategy. Your payments infrastructure needs to adapt to new strategies like product launches, moving upmarket, growing internationally, and so on.

The fact that Stripe is not an all-in-one solution means that it can - and probably will - be limiting your growth strategy in some way.

Having to deal with multiple integrations and work across multiple tools and platforms impacts business growth in a number of ways, including:

No single source of truth : By having multiple tools in your payments infrastructure besides Stripe, you can’t get the full picture of your revenue data and develop your growth and go-to-market strategies in the most effective way



: By having multiple tools in your payments infrastructure besides Stripe, you can’t get the full picture of your revenue data and develop your growth and go-to-market strategies in the most effective way Additional burden for support teams : Your support team will have to grow to maintain your payments infrastructure in the areas that Stripe doesn’t provide for, eg. managing tax exemptions, managing upgrades/downgrades/cancellations, and reconciling billing across cards and invoiced wire transfers



: Your support team will have to grow to maintain your payments infrastructure in the areas that Stripe doesn’t provide for, eg. managing tax exemptions, managing upgrades/downgrades/cancellations, and reconciling billing across cards and invoiced wire transfers Continuous integration and maintenance: Unfortunately, integrations aren’t a one-time project and your teams will have to continuously integrate and maintain new tools, processes, and global entities for each growth strategy



Unfortunately, integrations aren’t a one-time project and your teams will have to continuously integrate and maintain new tools, processes, and global entities for each growth strategy Lack of PayPal integration: An undoubtedly popular payment method, particularly for those selling B2C or into European markets, this can be a huge drawback

4) You manage the overhead, plus full liability

All global tax compliance (including the heavy penalties if you get it wrong) are on you. Tax needs to be integrated on every transaction across each customer’s lifecycle, configured for each product and region. You can see how it gets tricky, right?

That’s exactly why it’s one of the most common reasons that we see SaaS businesses migrate from Stripe. Since selling software is borderless, the compliance overhead becomes overwhelming real quick.

Even with Stripe acquiring TaxJar in 2021 and making it easier to integrate sales tax calculation, sellers are still required to register, file and remit all tax. While TaxJar does have “Autofile” (a tool which files for taxes automatically on sellers’ behalf), it only works in the US currently - again, not making the lives of international software sellers very easy.

In order to use TaxJar Autofile, Stripe sellers still need to set up and integrate a TaxJar account, so there’s no ‘native’ solution.

5) The full cost ends up much higher than the headline 2.9%

If you’re after the fully-loaded revenue stack with Stripe, you’ll be paying much more than the headline 2.9% that is originally stated.

Stripe fees are 2.9% + 30¢ for payments, then another 0.8% for Stripe Billing, with additional costs for any integrated tools or add-ons for tax, fraud, and so on. Not only that, in some countries, Stripe requires you to pay an extra 1% cross border fee if you are charging outside your ‘home’ country.

It all adds up, especially when you consider the headcount you need to manage the integrations, the financial expertise you need to reconcile all the subscription data, taxes and reporting, and the support teams you need to pick up your customers’ orders and subscription queries.

All-in, your Stripe stack is typically the second-largest infrastructure cost in software (after hosting infrastructure for your actual product’s application). This can often become a substantial amount of your revenue; sometimes adding up to hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars.

SaaS founders realize overpaying here makes a fundamental impact to their bottom line financial performance.