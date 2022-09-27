Get actionable, accessible SaaS subscription reports - 100% free

Subscription reporting should be absolutely accurate, in real-time. All in one place. All the time.

Subscription analytics is at the heart of SaaS growth. You and your team should always know why your business is growing, if your customers are happy and if you’re on par with SaaS competitors. Or not.

You’re probably thinking, “easier said than done!”. Reporting often involves hours of relentless data transfers and manipulation across multiple payments and billing platforms, especially at the end of the quarter when you’re doing board reports and pitch decks.

But it’s 2022 and it shouldn’t be this hard.

Subscription reporting should be absolutely accurate, in real-time. All in one place. All the time.

Introducing ProfitWell Metrics by Paddle

Paddle is now fully integrated with ProfitWell Metrics which automatically generates out-of-the-box dashboards and reports on revenue growth, retention, cash flow, unit economics and more.

All from a single platform. All 100% free.

Keep your finger on the pulse of your subscription analytics with precise and actionable revenue reports, without the headache of manually pulling that report together. No more manual clean-ups and reconciliations to check for mistakes. Your data is automatically analysed in clear dashboards and reports.

Metrics your business lives by

Whether you’re doing day-to-day reporting, or putting together monthly results for your team and investors, ProfitWell Metrics makes it easy to pull together the core metrics to your business growth.

At a single glance, you can view:

Monthly recurring revenue

Churn

Upgrades and downgrades

Active customers

Customer lifetime value

Average revenue per customer

Instead of spending the time pulling and reconciling the data, you can put your plans into action and tell compelling stories about your businesses growth. In other words, making your next report to investors and board members that much easier and quicker to compile.

Insights to boost your conversions and slow churn

Expansion revenue is an important growth lever to pull in your business, particularly in a market downturn.

ProfitWell Metrics’ customer health scores and signals show you where and how to grow your customers’ spend. Reports help you monitor user engagement to help you see who’s ready to convert or upgrade. You can also nudge active trialing users or target loyal customers for upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

But your growth means nothing if you are pouring new hard earned revenue into a leaky bucket. ProfitWell Metrics’ retention reporting tools help you stop churn in its tracks, with activity data helping you find and focus on at-risk customers.

This might help you:

Compare customer activity across plans

Set alerts to highlight at-risk relationships

Target salvage offers and support

And now for the real money maker…

Put your growth in context

How well do you think your business stands up to your competition? Would you be able to answer that with data, not just anecdotal feedback from sales teams?

ProfitWell Metrics gives you access to the biggest subscription database in SaaS with powerful benchmarking and segmentation tools. Compare your performance against 30 000 subscription and SaaS companies to see how your growth and unit economics compare. Drill into customer segments, cohorts and pricing plan data to find trends.

The bottom line: It’s 100% free

Stop spending time building reports and let a free tool do it for you. You don't even need to be a Paddle customer to sign up to ProfitWell Metrics; the platform integrates with Stripe, Chargebee and many other billing platforms, including Paddle.

You can sign up here today to start getting the revenue insights you need to grow your business.