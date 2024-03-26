Product updates



Paddle now offers Apple and Google Pay as recurring payment methods.

This means your customers can enjoy all the benefits of your subscription products with just a few taps on their mobile or tablet. They can also select Apple or Google Pay when updating their payment method for an existing subscription.



Paddle.net - a better way for your customers to find what they need.

Paddle.net is a way for your customers to gain information and get support around their transactions across all of Paddle, all in an easy-to-use interface.

This updated version of Paddle.net allows your customers to find their transactions by simply entering their email address. From there, your customers can quickly get the support they need for that transaction. And we’re happy to share that this is supported across both Paddle Classic and Paddle Billing.



Improving payment acceptance in LATAM

We have recently partnered with local LATAM acquirers to improve payment acceptance in Mexico and Brazil. LATAM is a rapidly growing market and through local acquiring we can help you ensure payment acceptance in the region so that you can reach a wider customer base and increase revenue potential.

We navigate these LATAM regional complexities for you, ensuring regulatory compliance on your behalf. That means smooth legal operations without any additional work on your end



Keeping up with tax legislation

Another complexity of entering new markets is keeping tabs on updates and changes to tax legislation across the globe, which can be a massive headache.

We take on the responsibility for ensuring tax is applied and charged at the right rates and you remain compliant no matter where your customer is located. You can check out our changelog for more information on the latest tax updates.



Localized checkout

With a sizeable portion of our Paddle customers selling into Turkey, we have added Turkish to our list of localized checkout options.

Localizing the checkout can help reduce this friction and improve your conversion rates. The Paddle checkout automatically detects which language to display to your customer based on their active language and they can also self-select a preferred language in the checkout.



