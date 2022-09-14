Going Global: Hiring the right talent as you expand internationally

Things to consider

If you do decide to hire outside of your local region, there are a number of things to be aware of before you hit go on those job descriptions:

1. Employment law: Similar to payments and sales tax, employment regulation varies across jurisdictions. The laws by which employees are governed can depend on where they’re from as well as where they’re working. The affected policies are wide-ranging, including Leave and Absence, Compensation, Pensions, and Benefits. There are also different rules that apply to full-time employees and independent contractors.



2. Employee expectations: As well as your legal obligations, you’ll also need to consider the different expectations from employees in different regions. Particularly when it comes to the compensation and benefits packages you offer. Salaries in particular differ greatly across regions – and should take into account cost of living and other economic factors.



3. Attracting the right talent: Do your research to find the job boards and networks that work with the type of talent you’re looking for locally. You should also adhere to local expectations when it comes to the application process and job descriptions.