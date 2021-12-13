How to solve the problem

Improving your payment acceptance rate and reducing transaction fees can help you capture more revenue – and avoid customers churning unnecessarily. There are a few different ways to do this:

1. Use a payment processor

Businesses commonly use payment processors, like Stripe or Braintree to manage transactions. Payment processors are responsible for managing the payment transaction process – sitting between the bank and the merchant and moving funds between them.

What are the benefits?

Payment processors usually help you present your checkout, providing an interface for customers to enter their card details or select an alternative payment method.

They then facilitate the transaction itself and streamline the process, optimizing against some of the common issues that cause payments to fail. These include inconsistent data formatting and anti-fraud checks.

Some payment processors also provide functionality like subscription management and chargeback protection.

Things to consider

Payment processors aren’t comprehensive. While they usually cover a range of payment methods, they won’t cover them all. To support a more extensive range of local payment methods across territories, you’ll need to integrate with a number of different providers.

Likewise, additional functionality and services – including cross-border payments and FX – usually come at additional cost. Although standard transaction fees might look low, they can start to spiral as you scale.

2. Set up local bank accounts

Setting up accounts with local banks in territories can help you overcome some of the common causes of payment failures, like miscommunication and longer payment chains.

What are the benefits?

Payment failure is more likely when acquiring banks (those receiving money) and issuing banks (those sending money) are in different countries. Using acquiring and issuing banks in the same country – i.e. banking where your customers are – can help.

Using local acquiring banks can increase payment acceptance rates by 20% for new customers and 3% for subscriptions and renewals.

Things to consider

It’s not a quick fix. Setting up a local bank account in every new geography is resource-intensive and can take months.

You won’t be seen as a trusted seller by issuing banks even with a local banking entity until you’ve built up significant payment volumes.