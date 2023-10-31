Reducing the administrative burden of international SaaS expansion

At a glance the administrative duties that come with rapidly scaling a SaaS business internationally may be considered difficult but self-manageable. While pricing and payment plays a contributing role in your business achieving international success, it may fail to shed light on the extent to which your business will require the skill and capacity to manage a global business.

SaaS businesses will face a ton of work and risk just to set up a payments process.

There’s creating legal entities, tracking revenue, managing sales tax, dealing with local currency conversions, processing refunds and chargebacks, managing subscriptions, ensuring absolute compliance and protecting against fraud.

That complexity grows every time you enter a new market or jurisdiction. And each time there is a new need, you end up buying and integrating a new piece of software, leaving you stuck managing a fragmented payment stack.

Merchant of record - the solution to international SaaS expansion

Leveraging the capabilities of a merchant of record (MoR) could provide adept infrastructure for your international SaaS business aiding the sales execution process. This solution provides the business with global payment processing expertise, while outsourcing the workloads attached to sales tax, fraud attempts and financial compliance.

An external provider that acts as your MoR could serve your business as an all-in-one solution, saving money, time and helping your business avoid the misery of costly mistakes. A merchant of record acts as a reseller for your business assuming the financial and engineering liability of payment processing. They receive payments from your customers and pay you for your product without the need to burden your internal resources with:

PCI and PA DSS compliance

Payment security

Credit card processing fees

Settling disputes, refunds and chargebacks

Calculating local sales taxes

Currency management

Leading merchants of record providers are much more than payment service providers. An established MoR can ensure compliance guarantees when expanding into cross-border markets, as you are able to use their entity structure and local banking relationships for your SaaS business. They offer a complete solution that alleviates the operational pressure of growing internationally. This could be a perfect solution for your SaaS business offering flexible payments options to suit local preferences without having the responsibility of setting up merchant accounts in the countries your customers are in.

While it is possible to build yourself, building and maintaining your own payment systems could mean employing a dedicated team to provide round the clock support. Complying with Payment Card Industry (PCI) and Data Security Standards (DSS) would be an additional requirement to integrating payment gateways and managing contracts with different global payment service providers.

These payment related activities are essential but only represent part of a much bigger task in acting as your own merchant of record. The setting up of multiple entities is incredibly costly, time consuming and difficult to manage alongside growing your business. This route potentially slows down expansion and drives up costs as you may need to expand your workforce by hiring personnel with the right level of expertise.

Conclusion: Partnering with a merchant of record could be crucial to international expansion

In conclusion, an established merchant of record removes many of the complexities of selling globally. The partnership could be a crucial extension to your business allowing you the freedom to focus on showcasing your product while receiving the right data flows to support the managerial aspects of your business. An MoR would not only support your business with payments, but give you confidence with tax regulations, statutory reporting and ensuring that revenue recognition rules are applied correctly, giving you the confidence to prioritize product development and customer relationships over financial process infrastructure.