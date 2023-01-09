Bootstrapping your way to profitability: A conversation with EverSQL Co-founders

Bootstrap fundamentals

EverSQL was designed to rebuild the experience of database performance analysis from the ground up, so that developers can do their best work. It’s a mission and product that caught the attention of Venture Capitalists over the years, yet Oded and Tomer chose to stay bootstrapped. Tomer explains:

“As we grew, we did receive offers from VCs but decided to remain bootstrapped, as we felt that customer-generated revenue was the best fuel for our growth.”

Staying bootstrapped meant making core decisions that keep the company laser focused on revenue growth, evaluating costs, and adding value. Tomer added:

“Everything comes down to growing revenue. We have quarterly goals, we constantly review our operational costs, and look at where we can outsource tasks that aren’t core to growing the business.”

Part of staying on track means keeping a close eye on core metrics, including:

60 seconds to wow

EverSQL operates with a product-led growth (PLG) motion. The product is sold under four packages that range from free through to enterprise, all of which are accessed through a self-serve checkout process.

This means that the customer needs to quickly understand the value they will get from the product in order to do two things:

1) Decide to sign-up.

2) Choose the right package.

Delivering this clear value proposition is something that Tomer and Oded call 60 seconds to wow. Oded explained how this works in practice:

“We operate under a 60 seconds to wow philosophy - that is, we look at whether or not a prospect can understand what we do and why it’s valuable in less than 60 seconds. This goes for messaging in the product too. Both are crucial for the self-serve model to work – as we rely on prospects signing up and becoming active users without much or even any interaction with our team.”