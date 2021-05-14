Complete Guide to The Psychology Behind Odd-Even Pricing [+Examples]

Odd-even pricing has become very popular, with some businesses basing their whole pricing strategy on it. Is it a psychological trick or a real pricing strategy?

JCPenney conducted a pricing study in the early 1900s. Through the study, the department store came to the conclusion that when someone saw a price ending in 7, 8, or 9, they felt they were getting a deal and the odd number created a sense of urgency to purchase. Research has since expanded, concluding that if you want to be perceived as a “luxury” good, then your prices should end in an even number, such as 0 or 5. If you wanted to be perceived as discounted, then you end prices in an odd number, like 7 or 9.

Here we are, more than 100 years later and that JCPenney study is still relevant to consumer trends. Odd-even pricing tactics are commonly used in many purchasing places—retail and restaurants—but what about SaaS?

Let’s walk through the ins and outs of the odd-even pricing method, show you some examples, and see if it’s a good SaaS pricing strategy.