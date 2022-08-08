Paddle turns 10: Learnings from the last decade

It doesn’t get easier, the problems just change

When you’re starting out, the tendency is to think that the grass is always greener. That everyone else is finding it easier or doing it better. In the early days at Paddle, it felt like we were always one thing away from everything becoming a lot easier.

As we continue to scale, I’ve learned that that isn’t the case. It doesn’t get easier, the problems just change.

You get through that funding round, then you have to deliver on your plans. You close that big deal, then you have to get them live. You make key hires and have to adjust processes for a bigger team and changing dynamics.

Then, as you grow, how you tackle problems and any changes you make suddenly impact a much bigger group of people. Whether employees, investors, or customers.

It’s constant and it takes a lot of persistence to keep going.