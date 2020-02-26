Predatory Pricing: Definition, Examples, & Legality

How predatory pricing works

A company that can afford the initial losses caused by predatory pricing has an unfair market advantage in the long run. Investors see such extremely low costs as a good way to increase market share and then to raise prices and create equally extreme profitability further down the line. So long as the business’ future predicted cash flows are healthy, investors may be willing to shoulder this burden short-term.

This predatory pricing strategy kicks out new entrants, and makes the barrier to entry much harder for new businesses. This stops the regular competitive market from charging reasonable prices for the consumer and retailer.

In many ways, predatory pricing can be thought of as an anti-competitive pricing practice that can only be used in the short run. At some point, businesses that practice predatory pricing will have to continue charging higher prices as they were before, which puts their dominant position as a price leader in jeopardy.