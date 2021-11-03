What is Premium Pricing Strategy & Is It The Best Choice for SaaS

So, you’re setting out with your company’s first product offering. The SaaS field is intensely competitive, and like everyone else, you’re looking for a sales strategy that will help your product bring in more revenue than similar products that your competitors offer. One simple way of doing this is to just charge more for your product—also known as premium pricing.



Product quality, and the perception of that quality, reigns supreme in SaaS. In a field stacked with competitors, a brilliant product priced at a premium can give your current and prospective customers a favorable impression of your business's commitment to high quality.

Of course, premium pricing is not without its challenges. It is an exacting pricing strategy that isn't appropriate for every type of SaaS business. For those that can make it work, however, it can lead to untold market advantages, improved perception of your product’s quality, and tremendous profit margins.