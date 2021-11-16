Prestige Pricing Guide: Definition, Examples & Impact

How can I use prestige pricing?

Don’t worry, we know most of you aren’t marketing or selling hot kicks. Prestige pricing is used by businesses of all types to appeal to customers’ sense of value and increase profits, and you don’t have to be the proprietor of a legendary brand to use this strategy effectively. There are great ways to use high prices as a guide towards more realistic sales as well as a method for communicating value. Let’s take a look at a few of the tricks.

1. Create an enterprise tier (whether you have an enterprise product or not)

One way your business can use prestige pricing is to create an expensive enterprise tier on your pricing page, even if it isn’t real! Eric has discussed this strategy of price anchoring before, and it’s an effective way to increase the perceived value of your offering and your revenue stream.

For example, if you’re selling a SaaS product that costs $50 per month, you can create an enterprise tier that costs $300 per month with a few additional features like more storage or unlimited users. The enterprise tier will be out of reach for most of your potential buyers, but it will serve as an anchor that guides them to the $50 product. Just remember to include the right features in the target product so that it’s an ideal purchase for your customers as well as your business. In this case, the enterprise tier is there to persuade customers the $50 tier is a great deal, and shouldn’t bear any superior features that your prospects will be attracted to but unable to afford.

2. Create prestigious image for your brand (and the right environment)

A crucial factor in reinforcing higher prices is creating a prestigious image for your company from the ground up. If you can improve the customer experience with the right environment and consistent, great service, then your company will convey an image that proves your product is a great value at a higher price than your competitors.

Building your product value is essential before you consider offering a prestige pricing plan, as you’ll need to secure considerable buy-in from customers. The key is to be consistent with what you promise to your customers. Charging higher rates won’t succeed unless you deliver the goods based on your core value proposition and a clear message. That being said, it doesn’t hurt to look the part if your target customers are high rollers, and if your office has upscale furniture and a swanky conference room (maybe a nice bar too), your clients will leave with a lasting impression of luxury and sophistication. Your website team photos can incorporate the same tactics. If every team member is dressed in fine suits, either for individual or group photos, your company will look professional and experienced to potential customers. This can also work especially well if you have an outbound sales team pushing high end products to vendors and distributors. Combine this apparent luxury image with great customer service, and justifying those prestige prices will be that much easier.

3. Give your price the right image

The actual appearance of your published prices can have subconscious effects on your potential customers that increase sales. In some cases, smaller details like ending your prices in 0’s or 5’s and avoiding decimal pricing can justify a higher price by presenting an image of higher quality. This type of psychological pricing strategy is used in high end restaurants all the time, and you rarely see a price like “8.99” for a meal unless you’re in a chain or franchise establishment. Prices ending in 9 are meant to persuade consumers they’re getting a bargain, but prices consisting of round numbers (no cents, no decimals) can subliminally convince customers that your company has integrity and your product is sophisticated. In other words, it’s worth the high price they pay.

The design of your pricing page can also create the right image for your prices and increase perceived value. One company that optimized their pricing in this way is Survey Monkey, which offers a comprehensive software survey tool.

Their pricing page advertises the $25 per month Gold tier as the most popular, and used color differentiation and a slightly larger pricing bracket for added emphasis (see our post on pricing page design tactics). The Select tier below it has all but one of the features included in Gold, but it’s priced $8 less at $17 per month. Despite the lack of feature differentiation, customers are nonetheless attracted to the more expensive Gold version because it looks like the best option. The Gold bracket’s perceived value is further increased by a $65 per month option positioned to its right that serves as a price anchor. Most customers would probably be satisfied with the Select option, but the key design elements and the price anchor help SurveyMonkey persuade customers to go for Gold.