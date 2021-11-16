Another record Black Friday for SaaS but what’s next?

While overall Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales reported mixed results against pre-pandemic levels , it proved a record-breaking weekend for our software sellers.

Our 2000+ sellers saw an average uplift of 3.5% in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) – with some big hitters generating such demand that they saw uplifts in excess of 4000%.

With an average discount of 40%, software businesses all over the world have acquired hundreds, if not thousands of happy new customers. But what’s next?

While this is most definitely a reason to pop open the champagne 🍾 or do a celebratory dance 💃, it’s also time to think about how you can boost the long-term success of this campaign and retain these customers for longer.

In this post, we’ll take a look at why tracking your BFCM cohort is important and give you some top tips for reducing churn and turning these new users into loyal customers.