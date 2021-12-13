The ultimate guide to customer retention strategy for SaaS

4 ways to strengthen your retention strategy

1. Reduce involuntary churn with improved recurring billing

Involuntary churn is when a customer churns without intending to. This can happen if their payment fails and it leads to subscription cancellation. In these situations, the customer didn’t fall out of love with your product, or intentionally stop paying their subscription fee – but you still risk losing them completely.

In fact, involuntary churn accounts for 20%-40% of SaaS churn. That’s an astonishing number, and bear in mind that these are customers (and revenue) lost every month that don’t actually want to stop using your product.

It can be a silent assassin for SaaS businesses. But it’s also avoidable if you take the time to understand the churn in your business and find out:

How much of your business’ churn is involuntary

What is causing it

From here, you can put measures in place to reduce or - even better - prevent it.

Reasons for involuntary churn

Payments fail for a number of reasons, from insufficient funds to incorrect payment details to fraud.

Firstly, different payment methods are more likely to fail than others. Payments that are taken from a direct source of funds, like a digital wallet or bank account are far less likely to fail than credit card payments. At Paddle we see payments made by credit card have twice the proportion of failed payments than those that run through PayPal.

The most common reasons for card payment failure are:

Expired cards Hard declines after fraud attempts Soft declines after credit limit maxes Out-of-date billing information Charges not flagged as recurring

So, now we know a bit about why payments fail, we can look at how to stop them from becoming a problem. The tactics for which come down to two things:

Preventing payments from failing: The best way to reduce involuntary churn is to optimize your payment processes so that fewer payments fail. You can do this by accepting a variety of payment methods, charging in your customers’ local currency, or using tools like card updaters to make sure you don’t get caught out by expired card details.



The best way to reduce involuntary churn is to optimize your payment processes so that fewer payments fail. You can do this by accepting a variety of payment methods, charging in your customers’ local currency, or using tools like card updaters to make sure you don’t get caught out by expired card details. Recovering failed payments: Some payments will fail so you should implement dunning and retry strategies to help you recover that revenue and most importantly, keep that customer subscribed. In fact, Paddle data shows that businesses with a payment retry strategy in place experience up to 10% less revenue churn.

For more on how to reduce involuntary churn, check out our guide.

2. Create a winning subscription experience

Your subscription experience needs to support your business goals and meet the needs of your customers.

For the business this means:

Facilitating recurring payments and billing

Supporting your pricing strategy and billing model

Aiding retention with dunning and payment retries

For your customers it means:

Flexibility in terms of how and when they make each payment

The control to manage subscriptions themselves (for example to move between packages, purchase add-ons, pause or cancel their subscription with you)

Robust support systems for subscription and billing queries.

Creating a winning subscription experience that ticks these boxes starts with a deep understanding of how your customers want to pay for and interact with your product.

Are buyers looking to purchase your product long-term or does usage fluctuate (for example with seasonality or around project based work)?

Would they prefer to pay monthly, or annually? What will they be expecting this process to look like and do they prefer to pay?

How likely is it that customers will want to make changes to their subscriptions?

What sort of customer support will customers be expecting to manage all of the above? Can they largely self-serve, or will you need to build out your support team?



Once you understand what your customers want from your subscription experience, you can start to think about how you can use subscription management to prevent churn and increase retention.

Here’s what some of those tactics might look like:

Pauses over cancellations: 44 percent of consumers who are likely to cancel would instead pause their subscriptions if the option was available . Giving customers this option also gives you the best chance of persuading them to reactivate their accounts and avoid them churning for good. Examples where this would be a useful tactic include: briefly stopping your subscription to a research tool at the end of a project before you need it for something else or pausing your HelloFresh subscription and gym membership while you go on holiday.

. Giving customers this option also gives you the best chance of persuading them to reactivate their accounts and avoid them churning for good. Examples where this would be a useful tactic include: briefly stopping your subscription to a research tool at the end of a project before you need it for something else or pausing your HelloFresh subscription and gym membership while you go on holiday. Make it easy to cancel : No business ever wants its hard-earned customers to stop using its product but trapping them into a subscription isn’t the answer. Making it easy for customers to cancel takes any friction out of that last touchpoint with you and gives you more chance of winning them back later down the line.

: No business ever wants its hard-earned customers to stop using its product but trapping them into a subscription isn’t the answer. Making it easy for customers to cancel takes any friction out of that last touchpoint with you and gives you more chance of winning them back later down the line. Put the customer in control: Let your customers control how they use their subscription. Make it easy for them to purchase add-ons, upgrade or downgrade their subscription package.

Here’s our Subscription Senior Product Manager, Rebecca with more on using subscription management to reduce churn and increase retention.

Case study: Kaleido

Founded in 2017, Kaleido is now a global SaaS company with customers in over 180 countries. In 2021, it was acquired by the graphic design platform, Canva.

Along its rapid growth journey, Kaleido implemented new features and optimized processes that helped increase retention and reduce involuntary churn by 38%. Here’s what they did:

Flexible subscriptions: Kaleido customers can pause or delay their subscription payments up to two times per year. This functionality was added to Kaleido’s retention flows, using Paddle’s Subscription API .

Kaleido customers can pause or delay their subscription payments up to two times per year. This functionality was added to Kaleido’s retention flows, using . Willingness to pay: Kaleido conducted willingness to pay surveys to help inform its pricing strategy . This helps increase retention by making sure customers are getting a service they expect for the amount they have paid.

Kaleido conducted willingness to pay surveys to help inform its . This helps increase retention by making sure customers are getting a service they expect for the amount they have paid. Localization: Kaleido’s products are sold in over 20 local currencies. This helps to reduce involuntary churn, by reducing the number of payments that fail.

Read the full story here.

3. Build lasting relationships with your customers

Even if your product is great and your customers love using it, a lack of customer support if something goes wrong will quickly turn an advocate into an ex-customer.

Rather than wait for something to go wrong, you should concentrate on building lasting relationships with customers throughout the entire customer lifecycle. This way, you give yourself the opportunity to reinforce the value of your product at different points and help your customers get the most out of it. Regular communication and feedback from your customers also give you the chance to spot and resolve any problems early on – before they lead to churn.

Here are some ways to foster lasting relationships with your customers:

Consistency is key: Make sure every touchpoint with your company is positive and consistent. Every customer facing team and communication channel should fit with your company’s brand values and tone of voice. There should also be clear processes and service level agreements that ensure that customers with the same or similar issues receive the same support.

Offer different support channels: Customers should be able to access support in a variety of ways, depending on the nature of the query. For smaller issues, it makes sense to create support content and guides that help people self-serve. This content needs to be easy to navigate – you could use a chatbot to help surface it more efficiently. This frees up your team to handle more serious or complex queries by other channels like email, phone, or live chat.

Keep your finger on the pulse: Use Net Promoter Score (NPS) or customer satisfaction surveys to give you a sense of how happy customers are as users of your product. This helps you see what’s working well and identify any changes in behavior or satisfaction ratings early on.

Keep adding value: Don’t rest on your laurels, just as your business develops so will the needs of your customers. Keep finding ways to add value, whether that’s with additional products or new features, give your customers even more reasons to stick with you. If you don’t your competitors sure will.

4. Test, iterate, repeat

Managing customer retention effectively is a complex challenge that adapts and changes as your business grows. You should view your retention strategy as a developing process that will change over time.

Speak to your current customers and find out what they like about your product, and what they don’t. What other features would they like to see? Is there something that would help them get even more value from it?

You should also ask departing customers for feedback to find out what happened, what features were missing, and what solution they plan on using instead. This gives you the best chance of addressing the problem - and once you have, you can target these customers with win-back campaigns that remind them how great you are. 👌