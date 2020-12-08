Three examples of SaaS usage billing done well

1. Storrito: Usage plans

Storrito is a brilliant SaaS within the social media management space for managing stories via the web, specializing in Instagram and Facebook.

They're an ideal tool for influencers, brands, and digital agencies. Currently, they have complete feature parity between paid plans. The price a customer pays is determined by the number of social media posts they make through the platform each month/year.

They also have a freemium offering of up to 10 posts a month – a great acquisition strategy that delivers instant value for customers of all sizes looking to try out the product before committing.

The higher plan you subscribe for, the greater discount per post you get.

Storrito offers a credit system to bridge the gap between plans and to meet the cyclical usage patterns of some customers. Rather than pushing you to upgrade to a higher plan, you can pay a one-time purchase for additional credits on top of your existing plan.

“Without usage-based billing, we would miss out on revenue just due to the fact that some of our customers do not find the optimal plan for them,” says Max Weber, CEO of Storrito.

“As a developer/founder, usage-based pricing is also attractive for me, since you can save a lot of complexity by not having to differentiate between the features of the plans. It is simple, all plans have all features, even the free plan.”