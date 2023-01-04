Why Paddle is the all-in-one billing solution for product-led growth

Product-led growth (PLG) is the holy grail of SaaS sales motions. From higher conversion rates to faster international expansion, SaaS companies that succeed in their PLG quest grow 7.2% faster than SaaS companies using other sales strategies.

Every SaaS company wants to realize the benefits of PLG but getting there can be a long and arduous process. Should you take on this journey by yourself - overcoming all the obstacles along the way - or fastrack to the finish line with Paddle?