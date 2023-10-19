5 ways AI SaaS companies can prepare for rapid scale

AI SaaS scales rapidly from day one. From handling global payments to ensuring sales tax compliance, here are our five ways building strong operations in the back office can help AI companies prepare for hyper-growth.

Demand for AI SaaS products has exploded this year. ChatGPT hit 100 million global monthly users two months after launch. Even smaller AI companies, such as India-based Vidyo.ai, reached 200,000 monthly users in over 200 countries in under seven months. While this rocket-fuelled demand may seem great for nascent AI SaaS companies, it also brings labor-intensive operational challenges that stretch lean teams’ capacity and skills, weighing down growth soon after take-off.

“No matter how smart your AI tool, you won't be able to scale your company to its full potential without the right growth strategies and infrastructure in place.”

- Christian Owens, Founder, Paddle

From handling payments infrastructure to localizing international sales, here are our five ways that building solid back office operations can help AI companies prepare for rapid scale and future-proof that growth.

#1 Handling payments and billing

With an influx of customers - from countries that you’re not even targeting - you’ll experience a host of payment-related complications. For instance, when little-known companies have lots of paying customers in different banking jurisdictions, payment decline rates sky-rocket, leading to high levels of involuntary churn.

AI start-ups don’t have the resources to chase banks or set up local banking entities to prevent this, so need to have the right billing model from the start.

Choosing the right billing model depends on your product, but needs to handle flexible subscriptions at a bare minimum. Given AI’s unique growth, you also want to look for billing software with high revenue recovery rates that support multiple currencies, offer a range of pricing models and provide metrics on your growth.

Some companies attempt to build their own billing infrastructure or piece together a fragmented payments stack, but with AI SaaS’ needs, you can’t simply build a checkout and plug in a payment processor.

You need to integrate multiple payment gateways and methods, create subscription models and billing logic, and log key data and tax rates. It’s essentially building a new product (at a time when your own product needs your team’s full attention), so buying pre-built all-in-one billing infrastructure is the way to go.

#2 Selling internationally through localization

AI products receive worldwide attention earlier than regular SaaS companies; they need to prepare for the global spotlight by localizing their payments, pricing and product.

From launch, your checkout needs to sell in multiple currencies to boost payment acceptance and minimize foreign exchange (FX) fees. It also needs to accept a range of local payment methods (i.e. different credit cards and digital wallets) and convert your pricing compared to different countries’ willingness-to-pay.

But, first of all, you need to localize your product. From setting up your software in multiple languages to tweaking the product for local nuances (i.e. date, time and grammar preferences), catering for thousands of international customers can be overwhelming, but outsourcing localization can remove the boundaries.