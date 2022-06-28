Why make a documentary?

The acquisition process is long. Eight months passed from when our CEO, Christian, pitched the idea to when the public announcement was made. Internally, executive and senior leadership teams from both Paddle and ProfitWell knew about the plans long before the deal was done. Bianca explained how her initial reaction helped spark an idea:

“I’ve never been through an acquisition before. So, I went searching for content about the process to help me understand what to expect. There wasn’t any.

“I reached out to my network for advice instead and it got me thinking — I can’t be the only person in this position so why not make an accessible piece of content to help other people too?”

For Andrew it was about creating content that we’d want to consume. Content that genuinely inspires and educates our audience:

“We’ve got big ambitions following the acquisition. We’re thinking about what content and media mean to us and what’s interesting to our audience. This was a great opportunity to experiment, but we had to jump on it before it became a good idea that faded away as everyone got busy.”

Going ahead though, was dependent on approval from the Paddle legal team. So much can go wrong — the story could be told unfairly, and the risk of information leaks goes up significantly as you record more conversations along the way. Both companies went through tough contract negotiations and a grueling due diligence process, without which, the story wouldn't be there. Andrew explains:

“Understanding the constraints and getting the support of Maryam [Paddle Legal Counsel] was super important. In most situations, at other companies, the legal advice would simply be to not do it. But once we had Maryam’s agreement, it was a case of, okay, how do we make this thing happen?”