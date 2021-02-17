Why net dollar retention is the metric of necessity

Your company’s NDR shows two important things:

How much growth you’re able to generate without acquiring any new customers. Or conversely, how leaky the bucket is you’re trying to fill.



By extension, how satisfied your existing customers are with the value exchange you’re providing, which reflects the strength and stickiness of your product and proposition.

Both of these insights feed into how well-positioned you are to grow at speed.



If your existing pool of customers is spending more with you over time, your NDR rate will be over 100%. The higher your NDR the more secure your business is seen to be, as your customers are clearly deriving long-term value from the exchange. Otherwise, why would they be choosing to expand the relationship and spend more?

With a healthy NDR as your baseline, growth compounds and markets take note. Just look at the NDRs of these scale-ups on their (very successful) IPO day:

Snowflake - 158%

Twilio - 155%

Elastic - 142%

PagerDuty - 139%

AppDynamics - 123%

If Snowflake had suspended all customer acquisition activity a year before their IPO day, they still would have grown by 58% that year by the grace (and increased spend) of customers they’d already acquired. That is one solid foundation to be building on.

On the other hand, if your NDR is lower than 100%, your existing customer base is contracting. You can still be seeing a positive MRR overall with an NDR below 100%. This would be the case if your customer acquisition revenue is greater than the revenue contraction from existing customers. If you’re only paying attention to MRR, you could easily overlook how much money is leaking from the business and obstructing your growth. Plugging those leaks will propel that growth.