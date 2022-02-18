Better than yesterday: Why we refreshed the Paddle brand

Why refresh the Paddle brand?

Changing your branding is a bold move. It takes a huge amount of work from a number of people across the business, it’s a big investment that isn’t without risk. So, why did we do it?

I moved from Events to Brand Manager at Paddle two and a half years ago. Taking the reigns from a designer who had developed it to date. Back then, we served a very different customer base – largely made up of those selling Mac software.

The brand we had built was friendly, artistic, and approachable, which really resonated with the customers we served at the time. So, while we still want to be all of those things – we’re a very different company now than we were then, with a very different set of customers and we needed our brand to reflect that.

As much as we loved Kino the pink cat, we knew that our existing brand didn’t match where Paddle is a company today – but we had it confirmed in our discovery sessions when someone referred to our existing color scheme as “Series A blue”.

And they weren’t wrong. Since our last rebrand, our product has developed, our team has more than quadrupled in size and we now serve software and SaaS businesses all over the world, at all different stages of growth – from pre-launch products being built in public to enterprise B2B companies looking to get their affairs in order before an IPO.

We’re passionate about helping our sellers grow. We want to show up for them as an established, and trusted partner. And so, we set out to level up our branding.