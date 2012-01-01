The company

Founded in 2020 by long-time friends Dom Maskell and Ben Parker, Runna has quickly established itself as the world's #1 rated personalized running coaching app.

What started as a collection of PDF running plans has evolved into a comprehensive platform serving runners of all levels across 175 countries.

Since launching, Runna has grown to nearly a million monthly active users, driven by strong organic acquisition, partnerships with major races like the New York Marathon and the Hackney Half, and a passionate community that includes everyone from complete beginners to sub-2:15 marathoners.