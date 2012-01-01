Runna built a web revenue stream, improving retention by 15% while Paddle handled global tax
175
Countries compliantly served
15%
higher retention rate on web
1m
Monthly active users
The company
Founded in 2020 by long-time friends Dom Maskell and Ben Parker, Runna has quickly established itself as the world's #1 rated personalized running coaching app.
What started as a collection of PDF running plans has evolved into a comprehensive platform serving runners of all levels across 175 countries.
Since launching, Runna has grown to nearly a million monthly active users, driven by strong organic acquisition, partnerships with major races like the New York Marathon and the Hackney Half, and a passionate community that includes everyone from complete beginners to sub-2:15 marathoners.
After their recent acquisition by Strava, we look back at their story and their journey with Paddle.
The challenge
As Runna's global user base exploded, the team faced significant limitations with their app-store-only monetization strategy.
Operating across 175+ countries while relying solely on iOS and Android presented multiple challenges that threatened to cap their growth potential.
Growing exclusively in the app store was proving costly for customer acquisition.
Apple’s privacy-first (SKAN) attribution and measurement solution makes cross-channel tracking extremely difficult and the Runna team felt the pain first hand. In search of a better way forward, they landed on the Web2App approach.
This presented novel problems for the team. Now faced with the new prospect of managing payments on the web, chargebacks, fraud, and global sales tax, the team needed a new partner to help.
The solution
After a lengthy search, Runna chose Paddle as their web monetization partner, sold on the Merchant of Record (MoR) model.
A swift implementation followed, with both teams working side by side to ensure success.
This partnership has continued to evolve well past implementation
The results
15% higher retention on the web
Thanks to an improved onboarding process and a more sufficient marketing funnel toolset, Runna has seen a major boost in retention and conversion rates.
This 15% improvement in retention translates directly to increased customer lifetime value, providing more resources for customer acquisition and product development. Retain, a no-code churn reduction feature within Paddle, allows Runna to implement sophisticated win-back campaigns and intervention strategies to minimize churn, an option not possible within the App Store.
Faster testing of pricing, onboarding and checkout
The move to the web unlocked Runna's ability to iterate rapidly on conversion optimization.
This increased efficiency has enabled more frequent A/B testing of pricing strategies, onboarding flows, and checkout experiences, leading to continuous conversion rate improvements.
Operations made simple
On top of these results, Paddle has eliminated the operational burden of global tax compliance that was threatening to constrain Runna's international expansion.
The Merchant of Record model means Runna can focus entirely on product development and customer acquisition while Paddle handles all compliance, invoicing, and tax remittance across their 175+ country footprint.
Unified support
The integration between Paddle and RevenueCat, allowing for a single source of truth for subscription data across iOS, Android, and the web, created a seamless support experience that eliminated typical multi-vendor complications.
But support has gone beyond just the technical questions.
Future growth
With a new Web2App motion successfully established and delivering strong results, Runna expects continued rapid expansion across global markets without the operational constraints that previously limited their growth.
Want to know more about how Paddle can help your app sell on the web with ease? Create your free account now or speak to our team. Get Started.
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