Webinar

B stands for Boring: Why B2B Marketing can be so much more

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

It's never been more important to use a creative edge to cut through the noise.

In this SaaS Happy Hour, Doug Kessler and Andrew Davies discuss why B2B Marketing needs to liven up and ditch the jargon.

1 hour

Originally streamed Jul 15, 2022

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Grab a drink and join our expert guests as they talk everything SaaS: from navigating market changes, to implementing PLG, growing via M&A, and much more.

Andrew Davies

Chief Marketing Officer at Paddle. Formerly at Optimizely and Co-Founder of Idio (acquired 2019).

Doug Kessler

Co-Founder at Velocity Partners and Board Member at CLEAR Global.