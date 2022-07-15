Webinar
B stands for Boring: Why B2B Marketing can be so much more
Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series
It's never been more important to use a creative edge to cut through the noise.
In this SaaS Happy Hour, Doug Kessler and Andrew Davies discuss why B2B Marketing needs to liven up and ditch the jargon.
1 hour
Originally streamed Jul 15, 2022
About SaaS Happy Hour
It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Grab a drink and join our expert guests as they talk everything SaaS: from navigating market changes, to implementing PLG, growing via M&A, and much more.