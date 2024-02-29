Webinar
CFO Office Hours - Thoughts on Financial Forecasting
Join Paddle’s finance leaders as they share experiences, and best practices around regular financial forecasting.
1 hour
Originally streamed Feb 29, 2024
What's this session about:
This series is for CFOs, finance directors, and controllers seeking to stay ahead in the software industry.
Each session addresses key finance topics impacting this industry in 2024.
This isn't just a webinar; it's a roundtable discussion with Paddle’s finance leaders. We'll exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices, giving attendees actionable insights and strategies.
In this webinar, we discuss the significance of regular forecasting, covering:
- Ensuring comprehensive financial insight via "rolling forward" forecasts.
- The benefits of monthly forecast updates for real-time decision-making.
- The value of forecasting in making swift, transparent decisions.
- Enhancing your financial strategy with a proactive approach.
Philip Watson
CFO, Paddle
Charlie Layton
Director of FP&A, Paddle
Andrew Davies
CMO, Paddle