Increasing runway without sacrificing growth in 2023
Practical hints and tips to make sure your business is prepared for what lies ahead in 2023
What's this session about:
The market has changed. The accelerated growth we’ve seen over the past years will return, but for now, it has slowed.
The collective focus for finance leaders needs to be taking proactive cost-reducing measures now, before they’re required, to extend the cash runway as much as possible and mitigate having to fundraise in this climate.
Join this webinar with Paddle and Spendflo to learn:
- Steps you can take now to make sure your runway is prepared for 2023, whether bootstrapped or venture-backed.
- How reducing churn can be your best tactic to extend your runway.
- How managing and optimising your technical stack can lead to cost reduction.
- Key strategies to reduce your SaaS spend.
Danielle Keeven
VP of Finance at Paddle
Siddharth Sridharan
CEO at Spendflo