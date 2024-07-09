Webinar
Paddle AI Launchpad Demo Day
Join us to witness the brightest AI startup founders across the world pitch their groundbreaking ideas live and take home a $20k cash prize.
What's this session about:
This virtual event will feature live pitches and product demos from top founders emerging from the latest 6-week cohort of our prestigious startup accelerator program: Paddle AI Launchpad.
The program is designed to help ambitious software founders (whether or not they are Paddle customers) build, launch and scale their AI-powered business ideas.
What to Expect:
- Captivating startup pitches: A shortlist of the top AI startups from the latest cohort will take the virtual stage to present their innovative products. The demo day winner will be awarded $20k in cash.
- Expert judging panel: A panel of esteemed investors, tech leaders, and prominent founders will evaluate the pitches, ask questions and offer live feedback.
- Watch and vote: You can watch the pitches live, ask your burning questions in the chat and vote for your favourite startup to win the “People’s Choice Award” at the end!
Karthik Puvvada
Senior Founder Relations Manager, Paddle