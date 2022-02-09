Features

A native payment experience

Your checkout should feel like it’s yours. Paddle’s Checkout is flexible and customizable with both overlay and inline options so that you can keep your payment flow on-brand.

Fully localized 

Checkout and its post-purchase emails are localized into more than a dozen languages, improving customer experience and conversions.

More payment options

Our Payments component offers multiple payment methods through the Checkout, including PayPal.

Globally compliant

Paddle’s Tax and Compliance handles the sales tax compliance for all Checkout transactions, so you don’t have to register, charge, file and remit sales taxes. 

Fraud protection

Our Fraud Protection component ensures all payments are protected from bad actors, safeguarding your revenue.

Sell where your customers are

You want to access global customers with ease. Checkout is localized into multiple languages, currencies and payment options (which comply with national regulations), so customers can easily make purchases no matter their location.

Customised checkout with multiple languages and currencies

Optimized and maintained for you

You want to readily acquire more customers. Checkout sends recovery emails to win-back abandoned purchases and Paddle’s team of conversion experts work to continually optimize the Checkout, so you don’t have to. 

Abandoned checkout email example

We have a lot more control over the checkout experience now. It’s on brand and cohesive with our website, which really increases customer trust in the experience.

Adam WathanCEO

