Fraud protection

Keep your revenue safe. Paddle prevents card attacks, fights illegitimate chargebacks, and screens fraudsters.

All payments fully protected

Where other providers help you combat fraud, Paddle actually combats fraud. With Paddle acting as the merchant on every transaction, you don’t have to worry about integrating tools, fighting chargebacks or losing revenue; you’re already safeguarded. 

Chargebacks handled for you

Paddle fights chargebacks for you, ensuring you don’t lose out to false or fraudulent attempts to claim back revenue.

Avoid penalties & keep selling

Payment networks and providers can impose penalties and bans if you receive too many fraudulent payments. With Paddle, you’re protected.

Keep more of your revenue

Paddle’s anti-fraud tooling and expertise ensure legitimate customers can pay while fraudsters are shut out. 

Bespoke fraud support

As part of our premium advisory offering, you might be eligible for more personalized fraud reviews and advice. 

Clever protection against clever attacks

Paddle’s anti-fraud systems prevent increasingly sophisticated attempts from stealing your revenue. We analyze multiple variables on every transaction and optimize our system using insights from thousands of software sellers, so you’re always one step ahead. 

Your personal team of fraud experts

Paddle’s team continually reviews and optimizes the logic of our fraud protection to prevent the blocking of legitimate transactions or ‘false positives’ from reaching your account. We’ve built the team and the tools, so you can focus on selling. 

Paddle takes on that risk for us so we don’t have to worry about any more issues with card verification attacks or local compliance legislation – even though we are accepting payments in an additional 10 currencies.

Thomase SteurLead Developer

