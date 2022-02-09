Payments
Access the currencies, payment methods, and banking infrastructure you need to sell and grow your revenue globally.
Your all-in-one SaaS payments toolkit
You don’t need to piece together a payments stack from multiple payments providers, banks, and fintech companies. Use Paddle’s complete payments infrastructure to instantly access the currencies, payment methods, and banking infrastructure you need to sell SaaS online across the globe.
Help customers pay
Choose from a range of ready-to-go currencies and payment methods, from local, like Alipay, to B2B, like wire transfers.
Growth ready
Instant access to the payments system you need, so you don’t slow your growth by building your own payments stack.
Trusted with banks
With high volume over thousands of SaaS companies, Paddle’s payments are more trusted by global acquirers than you would be as a solo merchant.
Smart routing
Payments are routed between multiple acquirers for the best possible acceptance rates, leading to more revenue in your bank.
Your alternative payments solution
You don’t need to partner with lots of payments providers and choose the right one for each transaction. Paddle has a range of integrated payment partners and we route every payment to the best acquirer for that sale so you can grow your revenue without growing your payments stack.
Your personal payments experts
You don’t need to spend time managing your payments infrastructure. Paddle’s expert in-house teams continually optimize your online and offline payments processes, so you have more time to focus on your product.
[With Paddle,] we don’t have to worry about new markets charging tax on software. We can accept more payment methods now, including wire transfer and Apple Pay. It’s great because our checkout is almost self upgrading.