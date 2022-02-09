Tax & Compliance
Be globally compliant from day one. Paddle takes on sales tax liability for all payments, so you’re totally protected.
Sales taxes 100% covered, wherever you sell
We register in jurisdictions worldwide, charge the correct sales tax on every transaction, file and remit taxes, so you have peace of mind from day one.
Future proof
Be compliant now and always. Our team updates our systems in line with emerging law changes.
Avoid sales tax pain
Paddle registers, collects, files, and remits sales taxes globally, saving you time and money.
GDPR, PCI, SOC, you name it
Paddle and its payments partners are compliant with legal, regional, and payment-related regulations.
Every payment covered
Tax & Compliance is applied automatically to every payment through Paddle, so you know you’re protected.
Compliant and clear customer experiences
Watertight compliance delivers excellent customer experience. Paddle handles customer authentication, ensures SOC compliant data protection, provides all necessary information on customer communications, and adheres to regional and international laws to protect you and the end customers.
Ready for due diligence and audits
Easily prepare for an annual audit or pre-capitalization due diligence. With monthly Paddle invoices to account for each year, we ensure all your billing and payments are compliant, and sales data is easy to access.
In the beginning, we were really looking for something where we can just get started. What we really appreciated with Paddle was its transparency and we were really happy to see that being so much easier when it comes to compliance. It's easy to get started.