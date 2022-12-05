What is bootstrapping? Definition, risks and alternatives

The common methods many founders use to bootstrap

Since you’re not relying on loans or investors, every penny counts when bootstrapping. There’s more you can do than just cracking open your piggy bank and cashing in quarters.

Using up personal savings accounts

If you’ve been saving money, now is the time to cash it in. If you were lucky enough to have relatives who purchased you savings bonds decades back, it’s worth checking to see if they’ve reached full cash value.

Cashing out 401K/IRA accounts

Some company founders choose to cash out retirement funds. It’s not ideal, but it could pay off in the long run.

Selling assets

Selling your car, or maybe some stocks you held, are another way to get quick cash to pay for your venture. Do a purge of things you own. Go through your closet and cabinets. What can you sell that you don’t need anymore?

Living Cheap

Cut corners wherever you can, lifestyle wise. Conduct an audit of your daily expenses to see where you can and should cut back. Are you buying takeout everyday? What streaming services can you say goodbye to? Work from home first, before investing in office space. Use every resource you already have before spending more money.

Asking for help

Family and friends can sometimes be a good source of support. Don’t be afraid to ask. The worst that could happen is they say “no.”

