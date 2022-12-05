The SaaS metrics that lead to a $10M Series A

Front's MRR retention and expansion showed customer validation

The story of how Front could scale and take over the market was in our MRR retention and expansion numbers. Front customers are paying 50% more net of churn after one year than they were when they first signed up. This is from cross-sells (selling another product to an existing customer) and up-sells (upgrading an existing customer's plan).



To an investor, achieving 150% annual revenue expansion means that customers were increasingly engaged with Front. It demonstrates customer validation and good product-market fit. Numbers like these show that Front has the potential to become essential to teams' workflows.



We measured a cohort's MRR retention over time as a percentage of the cohort's initial MRR. If we had retained all of the MRR from a cohort of acquired customers over time, the cohort had 100% MRR retention. If we had a net loss of MRR from churned customers, the MRR retention was below 100% for that cohort.



By cross-selling and up-selling customers, we pushed the MRR retained for each cohort of acquired customers (grouped by sign-up date) to greater than 100% net of churn.

Each row shows MRR retention over time (in months along the top axis) by cohort (segmented by sign-up date along the side axis). Percentages over 100% indicate that customers in that cohort have upgraded or expanded their plans.



To an investor, the most important thing about these numbers is their consistency over time and across cohorts. Achieving over 100% MRR retention with a cohort of customers wasn't a one-time occurrence or a fluke. It was a pattern that we knew how to drive. And it reflected that our customers were seeing more and more value in Front.