Burn rate: What is it, why does it matter, and how to reduce It

Burn rate informs how much revenue is needed

Put simply, you can’t go bankrupt if you make more money than you spend. Beyond that, responsible growth and planning (and so the success of your business) are not possible without knowing how much money is left after expenses to reinvest in your company.

For funded startups, the relationship of burn rate to revenue is especially important. You'll have used funding cash to build the company in the early stages, with the aim to reach positive cash flow before the money runs out. Sometimes called “cash runway,” this metric tells you how long the money will last at your current burn rate.

You should ideally target having 12 months or more of runway at any given time, particularly in early seed rounds. That way, you can take the hit of an unexpected expense, a market downturn, or a complication with your product without feeling the heat of a sudden burn rate increase. Pilot has an excellent line of runway calculators.

Company A has prepared their cash runway fairly well, and was able to cope with a few unforeseen spikes in their burn rate during their first year. Their runway will not last much longer, though.