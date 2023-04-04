Fraud in SaaS: How to spot it and stop it before it costs you money

The threat and impact of online payment fraud has increased in the last few years. Here are some of our tips and best practices for identifying and preventing it before fraudsters cost you money.

How can you help to prevent fraud?

The growth in the SaaS sector has given fraudsters more opportunities than ever. One reason is the growing volume in SaaS payments. Another reason is the technology and methods used by fraudsters has advanced.

From subscription fraud to chargeback fraud, SaaS companies are particularly vulnerable to fraud because they rely heavily on recurring revenue streams, often from customers they may never meet face-to-face. Fraudulent activity can result in significant revenue losses, as well as erode customer trust and brand reputation.

Many SaaS startups are targeted as they are usually focussed on setting up their business, growing revenue and becoming profitable, overlooking fraud prevention. Many likely lack the knowledge or resources to identify and prevent it.

Established businesses are also vulnerable to fraud - with increased volumes and more numerous and complex fraud vectors. Fraudsters find new ways to target businesses and often create a network to share information about how to navigate fraud measures.

Here are some of our tips and best practices for identifying and preventing fraud.