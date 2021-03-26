Chargebacks explained: What they cost you and how to reduce them

What are chargebacks?

A chargeback is when a consumer disputes a transaction and has the funds returned to their account. They typically occur when the customer believes a transaction was fraudulent, unauthorised, or unsatisfactory. The consumer contacts their bank, which then investigates the claim. If the claim is valid, they will issue the charge back to the merchant, effectively reversing the original transaction.

Imagine you made a purchase but later discovered that the product you bought was not what you expected, didn’t work or it was a purchase you didn’t make at all. You can then dispute the charge with your bank. Your bank will initiate a chargeback process and investigate the transaction. If the investigation finds that the charge was unauthorised or that there was an issue with the transaction, the funds will be returned to you and your bank will claim the cost of the original transaction from the merchant.