What is a current ratio?

The current ratio measures a company's ability to offset its current liabilities or short-term debts with short-term or current assets. It's also known as the working capital ratio.



What is included in the current ratio?

Current ratio calculations only use current assets, assets that can be converted into cash within a year. Likewise, current liabilities are the debts your company owes that are due and payable within a year.

The most common current assets are: account receivables, cash and cash equivalent, securities, inventory, and prepaid expenses. Current liabilities include: accrued liabilities, accounts payable, short-term debts, and other debts.



Current ratio formula

Current ratio calculations use a simple formula:

Current Ratio = Current Assets ÷ Current Liabilities

To calculate the current ratio, add up all of your firm's current assets and divide them with the total current liabilities.

For instance, if your firm's total current assets amount to $250,000 and your total current liabilities amount to $100,000. Your current ratio would be: $250k ÷ $100k = 2.5

That indicates that your firm has $2.5 worth of current assets for every dollar you have in current liabilities.



What is a good current ratio for a company?

Two is the ideal current ratio because you can easily pay off your liabilities without running into liquidity issues. Anything less than two puts your firm in the red zone. It indicates that you have a liquidity problem and don't have enough assets to pay off current debts.

A high current ratio may seem desirable, but anything above four is problematic. It indicates the firm is underutilizing its assets.